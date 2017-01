Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO (KTVI)- Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Kirkwood. It happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Big Bend and Geyer Road.

The 21-year-old victim, who was driving a white Chevrolet Impala, called police for help. He was found in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

It's unclear if the victim was shot inside of the car. Authorities say the victim was targeted.

He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in critical but stable condition.

UPDATE:Kirkwood PD says shooting overnight at Big Bend/Geyer that left 21 yr old man hospitalized NOT random attack. pic.twitter.com/FGTDkhvTFz — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) January 4, 2017