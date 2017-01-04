× Missouri woman enters plea in hospital parking lot shooting

PINEVILLE, Mo. (AP) _ A southwest Missouri woman has agreed to a plea in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Joplin hospital.

The Joplin Globe reports that 21-year-old Kaylea Liska, of Webb City, entered the Alford plea Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. An Alford plea means Liska doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges she could be convicted.

Court records say the shooting happened in November 2015 when the victim found her rummaging through his vehicle outside Mercy Hospital Joplin and confronted her.

A judge delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal, which would dismiss a robbery count and cap her sentence at no more than 20 years in prison. He ordered a sentencing assessment and set a hearing for Feb. 21.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe