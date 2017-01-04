More than 50 shots fired into Pine Lawn home on Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – Investigators with the North County Police Cooperative are trying to figure out why a group of men shot up a house more than 50 times on Christmas night.

Police insist this type of shooting is extremely rare; but they’re determined to get the individuals responsible off the streets.

According to investigators, the shooting happened December 25 around 8 p.m. in the 6200 block of Dardanella Avenue in Pine Lawn. Four men in a dark-colored car fired approximately 53 shots into the home and drove away. The shooting took less than a minute.

Four adults were inside the home at the time; one woman suffered a gunshot wound to the hand. She’s expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators believe the shooters targeted the wrong house.

"Could’ve been a very tragic incident. We as police officers see this kinda stuff nowadays,” said North County Police Cooperative Chief Tim Swope. “We are going to keep investigating this. We are asking the public for help. We run into semi-automatic—but not automatic—guns, typically.”

Swope said it’s disheartening because the force had been making strides in getting illegal weapons off the streets. Over the last two months, they’ve confiscated more than 50 weapons.

Anyone with information on the shooting can police say you can call with tips at 314-261-0880.