Rockwood school kids won’t know about ‘snow day’ until Thursday

FENTON, MO (KTVI) – School districts are getting ready now for what may be a "snow day" on Thursday.

Dr. Eric Knost, Superintendent of the Rockwood School District, said he expects a sleepless night ahead.

Rockwood is one 27 districts that’ll be part of a teleconference at 4:30 a.m. Thursday to make the call on whether to have school.

District staff will begin pre-treating the parking lots at the district’s 33 school campuses, which stretch from Fenton to Eureka, across Wildwood, and into the Chesterfield Valley; there are 150 square miles of roadway in the district.

Knost said staffers will monitor road conditions overnight. Given the timing of this—snow after midnight—it’s very unlikely classes will be called off before students go to bed.

Knost expects most districts, including Rockwood, to have a decision by 5 a.m. Thursday. Families will be notified by automated phone calls, as well as a posting on the district website.