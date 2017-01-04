× Roxana, Illinois man charged in child porn sting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old Roxana, Illinois man for child pornography possession.

According to court documents, the incident occurred in December 2013.

An undercover officer was investigating online crimes against children when the defendant, identified as Andrew May, began chatting with the agent. May allegedly sent the undercover officer photographs depicting children engaged in sexual conduct or sexual acts with adults.

May was charged with five counts of first-degree promoting child pornography.