Song of the Day – An American In Paris

The new Tony Award-winning musical, An American In Paris, is coming to the Fabulous Fox January 17-29. You’re not going to want to miss this stunning Broadway hit!

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is the new Tony Award®-winning musical about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war. Acclaimed director/choreographer and 2015 Tony Award® winner Christopher Wheeldon brings the magic and romance of Paris into perfect harmony with unforgettable songs from George and Ira Gershwin in the show that earned more awards than any other musical in the 2015 season!

