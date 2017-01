Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis city police detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2017. The fatal shooting occurred around 9:45pm on Dodier Street on the city’s northside.

The call originally came out as shots fired into a dwelling. But when police arrive they discovered a deceased male victim.

Police say the victim is a male in his 20’s, who was shot multiple times.

An investigation is ongoing.