St. Louis makes '2017 Top Cities to Find Work' list

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – With unemployment dropping across the country, online hiring platform ZipRecruiter says the outlook for finding a job in 2017 is promising. And statistically, people living in St. Louis will have a better chance of landing a job in the coming year than most other cities.

ZipRecruiter, which allows companies from across the country to post job openings, examined the hiring data from those companies to see which cities and industries hold the best opportunities.

St. Louis placed 7th on ZipRecruiter’s ‘Top 10 Cities by Jobs to Jobseeker Ratio’ list. The full list is as follows:

1. Minneapolis, MN

2. Providence, RI

3. Portland, OR

4. Kansas City, MO/KS

5. Cincinnati, OH

6. Seattle, WA

7. St. Louis, MO

8. Pittsburgh, PA

9. Louisville, KY

10. Boston, MA

In its write-up for the Gateway City, ZipRecruiter says: