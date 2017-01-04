× Transportation commission discusses cost share program

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is discussing whether to revive a $10 million cost share program for improving state roads and bridges.

The program discussed during a budget workshop Wednesday would match state dollars with local funds to complete projects that otherwise would not have been done so quickly if they relied solely on state funding.

The program was suspended in January 2014 amid declining revenues.

Details of a revived program remain to be worked out, but the proposal calls for an initial allocation of $10 million in 2018, which would reach $25 million by 2020.

The program would be separate from the $20 million “Missouri Moves” cost share program that was included in this year’s budget, which Gov. Jay Nixon suspended to help balance the budget.