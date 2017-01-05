× Belleville police investigate armed robbery at Chinese restaurant

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTVI) – Two men held up a Chinese restaurant at gunpoint Monday night, the Belleville Police Department said.

According to police, the robbery occurred just after 8:30 p.m. at Wing China on Bellevue Park Plaza.

The suspects confronted one of the employees behind the restaurant and entered the business through the back door. One of the suspects was armed.

The suspects demanded money and the restaurant employees complied. The two men then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police described one of the suspects as a dark-skinned man wearing dark-colored clothing and a black stocking cap. The other suspect was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, possibly Hispanic, about six-feet tall with a medium build, wearing a grey jacket, with dark brown hair, and brown eyes.

Belleville authorities and a Swansea police K-9 unit responded to the robbery. A Belleville officer attempted to stop a vehicle fleeing the area and driving erratically. The driver of that vehicle jumped from the car and ran off on foot. Police apprehended the other person in the vehicle.

The Swansea K-9 unit attempted to track the fleeing suspect but could not locate the individual.

The person in police custody has not been identified because they have yet to be charged.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.