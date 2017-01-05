× ‘Booze Traveler’ TV show paddling through St. Louis to sample ‘Mark Twain’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Travel Channel show “Booze Traveler,” featuring St. Louis, will air later this month. Host Jack Maxwell is following a path up the Mississippi river, hitting Louisiana’s Mardi Gras, Minnesota’s Beer Dabbler Festival and drinking a cocktail in Missouri created by Twain himself.

The cable show “Booze Traveler” follows cocktail connoisseur and host Jack Maxwell’s travels around the world, one drink at a time. During each episode he explores new places and popular local drinks.

St. Louis’ Big Muddy Adventures is a part of the show. They take Maxwell and the TV crew on a canoe trip on the Mississippi river near the Gateway to the West. They end the experience by introducing Jack and his team to a large batch of “Mark Twain.” The drink is a scotch cocktail enjoyed by Samuel Clemens himself.

The Booze Traveler crew stops by “Crispy Snoots” at Lovetts in Alton, IL. Their exploits can be seen Monday, January 23 on Travel Channel at 9pm CT.

You can always book a canoe trip through Big Muddy Adventures. They offer guided tours of the lower Missouri and Mississippi rivers. To learn more about BMA, visit 2muddy.com.