Clayton office building evacuated after underground fire

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – A building has been evacuated after an underground fire at a parking garage. Fire crews are at an office building in the 100 block of south Brentwood.

The fire has been elevated to two alarms. It appears to be a small transformer fire. First responders are at the scene.

The fire appears to be under control. Workers are still waiting to go back into the office building.

Lots of fire trucks at 100 S. Brentwood in Clayton, transformer fire appears to be out now, you can still smell it in the air pic.twitter.com/7uVWM0ZZvH — David Carson (@PDPJ) January 5, 2017

@gatewaypundit Possible transformer fire on Brentwood in Clayton MO pic.twitter.com/uESOxNIXlq — bigG6g (@simonboy68) January 5, 2017