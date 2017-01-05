Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…Friday…January 6, 2017

A large high pressure takes over today…dry and cold…air direct from the North Pole…this dome of high pressure will force another modified clipper well to our south…a quiet day for us on Friday. However…its a winter’s mess over the southern plains and the southeast on Friday into Friday night…major travel troubles if traveling…all about that southern storm track we talked about in the winter forecast. Our weekend is quiet and cold…below average temps…then the pattern flips again…the southwest flow opens up early next week…increasing clouds Monday…with rain…all rain Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night…low 40’s on Monday…50’s on Tuesday…this could end late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as some sloppy wet snow…very limited.