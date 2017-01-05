× Drop in blood donations leads to shortage, call for donors

CHICAGO (AP) _ The American Red Cross says blood donations dropped significantly in recent weeks, leading to a severe shortage.

The organization is issuing an emergency call for people to donate blood and platelets. Blood drives are scheduled across northern Illinois beginning this week, including Monday’s Great Chicago Blood Drive.

The Red Cross says holiday schedules and snowstorms affected donations. Almost 100 blood drives had to be canceled in December, and there were about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than were needed to meet demand.

Nick Gehrig is communications director for Red Cross Blood Services. He says donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are being received. Gehrig says donors are needed “so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on.”

___

Online:

http://www.redcrossblood.org