How one district superintendent determines snow days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBORO, MO (KTVI) – With temperatures this cold some of the ice just never melted off the roads or will re-freeze overnight.

That’s why Dr. Aaron Cornman, the superintendent of the Hillsboro R-3 School District, drives some of the bus routes, because even though there is no snow coming down, students may still have a snow day.

The Hillsboro School District covers about 110 square miles. Cornman and his staff break that up into sections and drive the roads themselves to determine if they are safe enough to have school.

Cornman said they hit the neighborhoods where the buses stop because even though the main roads are clear, a lot of times the neighborhoods are still very icy. With temperature this cold, district authorities are also very worried about refreezing on the roads.

"We look to see if there are there any snow banks, piles off to the side of the road, because what will happen is some of the salt will get into that snow and melt it, and then some of the water will run back over to the crown of the road and freeze to where you can’t see it," Cornman said.

Cornman ultimately decided to cancel school for the Hillsboro School District. He said he’ll be happy to make up the day in May when the streets are clear.