Hurricanes Storm Past Blues 4-2

The let down that the Blues feared after their Winter Classic triumph earlier this week came on Thursday night in the form of a hurricane. The Carolina Hurricanes stormed into Scottrade Center scoring two third period goals to beat the Blues 4-2. Carolina scored just 1:09 into the game on Derek Ryan’s goal.

The Blues rebounded to take the lead on second period scores from Joel Edmundson and Vladimir Tarasenko. But former Blue Jay McClement tied the game, scoring on a soft goal left in by Blues goalie Jake Allen. Jeff Skinner scored the game winning goal on the power play in the third period, giving the Canes a 3-2 lead. Ryan added an empty net goal to close out the scoring.

Another inconsistent effort by the Blues, who haven’t won consecutive games since November 28th.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's post game reaction after the Blues 4-2 loss to Carolina.