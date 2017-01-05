‘It was my leg or my life’ – Man wakes up missing limb after driver hits scooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Police are still looking for a hit and run driver who struck a disabled man on his motorized scooter. Fred Bonnet, 67, was seriously injured and lost his leg to that hit and run driver last month. He has a message for the driver who is still on the run.

Bonnett was hit in early December on New Halls Ferry Road near Chambers in St. Louis County. He was riding his scooter to a store when hit by a car that sped off. THe crash was so strong it split his scooter in half. His only way to get around was destroyed.

Immediately following the crash, Bonnet's family had to make the tough decision to amputate his leg.

"I almost died. When I came to notice that my leg was gone; that threw me for a loop. It was my leg or my life," said Fred Bonnet.

Bonnet is a retired welder, father of three sons and has three grand children. He says the accident has changed his life forever and he needs help to get back on his feet. He is asking the driver to turn himself in.

"Who ever did this they should step up and take responsibility for it. They don't really know what they did to me. They did me an injustice . I'm in bad shape right now," said Fred Bonnet.

Bonnett says he's had several break-ins at his home while he has been hospitalized. He needs help buying a new scooter.