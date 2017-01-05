× Kansas City group seeks citywide vote for streetcar growth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas City group is seeking a required citywide vote before any streetcar expansion can occur.

The Kansas City Star reports that the group filed petition signatures with the city clerk’s office Tuesday. The city attorney’s office will review the petition.

Election authorities will see if the group meets the threshold of 1,708 valid signatures of registered voters to place a measure on a Kansas City ballot.

City Attorney Cecilia Abbott says former City Attorney Bill Geary reviewed a preliminary petition last summer and made suggestions to its wording. Abbott says she doesn’t know if all those suggestions were incorporated, so she’ll review the petition language to see if it’s constitutional.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Kansas City attorney Sherry DeJanes, a member of the committee of petitioners, for comment.