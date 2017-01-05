ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson & Janelle Monae talk to Kevin about their roles as brilliant mathematicians and engineers in the true story, "Hidden Figures."
Kevin’s Reel World- Hidden Figures
-
Kevin’s Reel World: Kevin Costner
-
Kevin’s Reel World- Denial
-
Kevin’s Reel World – La La Land
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Kristen Stewart
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Manchester by the Sea
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Nocturnal Animals
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Loving
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Nate Parker
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Boo! A Madea Halloween
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Birth of a Nation
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – American Pastoral
-
Kevin’s Reel World – St. Louisan Produces hot Hollywood film
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Ford