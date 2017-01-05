× Missouri lottery winner has yet to come forward, 2 months later

HERMANN, Mo. (AP) – Two months after someone purchased a$3.5 million Missouri Lotto ticket in Hermann, a winner has yet to come forward.

The Missouri Lottery said Thursday that someone matched all six numbers in the Nov. 12 drawing: 10, 17, 26, 28, 36 and 43. The winning ticket was purchased at Hermann Fuel Mart in the eastern Missouri town.

Winners have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until May 11. Prizes may be claimed at Missouri Lottery offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield or Kansas City.