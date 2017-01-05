× MoDOT driver arrested following accident

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI) – A driver with the Missouri Department of Transportation was arrested Thursday night for leaving the scene of an accident, the Wentzville Police Department said.

The accident happened near the corner of Schroeder Creek and West Pierce, in front of the Wentzville School District headquarters.

Police are still investigating the accident and couldn’t tell us yet how many vehicles were involved. It’s possible that other charges could be filed.

A MoDOT spokesperson was unaware of the incident when reached late Thursday night.