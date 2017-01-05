× Official Rules: FOX 2’s Win a TV for the Big Game Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE ONE’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility: Entrants must be legal US residents, at least 18 years old or older as of January 8, 2017, and reside in the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area as defined by The Nielsen Company. Void where prohibited and outside the St. Louis, Missouri Designated Market Area. Employees of KTVI, LLC, (the “Sponsor”), and of its affiliates, parents and subsidiaries, the Sweepstakes’ participating sponsors and their advertising agencies, employees of other television or radio stations, and members of the immediate families of such persons are not eligible to participate and win. The term “immediate family” includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, and any other person residing at the same household whether or not related. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Individuals are eligible to win only one prize from the Sponsor within any 30-day period. For prizes over $600.00 individuals are eligible to win only one prize every six months regardless of the number of giveaways entered.

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes begins on January 6, 2017 at 8:00 AM CT and ends on February 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM CT (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Sweepstakes Entry: To enter the Sweepstakes, go to www.WinaTVfortheBigGame.com during the Sweepstakes Period. Accurately complete the online entry form and complete a short survey to enter. Limit one entry per person.

The short survey must be completed, but there are no “correct” answers to the survey questions. Entry submissions that do not comply with the Official Rules will be disqualified. All received entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Multiple entries by means of software-generated or other automated processes will be disregarded and voided in Sponsor’s sole discretion. If there is a dispute as to any registration, the authorized account holder of the email account used in connection with the entry will be deemed to be the entrant.

Winner Selection, Notification & Verification: One grand prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries on February 3, 2017. Survey question answers will not play a role in the determination of the winner. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries.Sponsor will attempt to notify the Sweepstakes winner via phone call on February 3, 2017, subject to eligibility verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Winner is subject to verification by Sponsor of the winner’s name, age, address, phone number, and Social Security number (where the prize value is equal to or greater than $600.00). In order to claim his or her prize, winner must appear in person at FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 during regular business hours by no later than February 24, 2017. Winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility/Release of Liability and Publicity and return it to Sponsor when winner picks up the prize. If a Sweepstakes winner does not respond within 48 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt, if winner does not adhere to the Official Rules (including eligibility requirements), if winner does not sign and return required documents or provide identification by the deadlines set by Sponsor, that winner will forfeit the prize and another winner may be selected at random from among remaining eligible entries, time permitting.

Prize: One winner will receive Samsung 50 inch LED TV Approximate retail value: $447.90.

6. Prize Acceptance/Restrictions: Prize cannot be redeemed for cash or substituted for any other items by any winner. Prize is non-assignable and non-transferrable. No prize substitutions, except that Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a comparable prize of like or greater value, for any prize, for any reason. All costs and expenses except as explicitly set forth herein are the responsibility solely of the winner. Properly claimed prize will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

7. Publicity Release: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant acknowledges that his/her entry in the Sweepstakes constitutes that entrant’s consent to use, publish, reproduce and for all purposes, including publicity, promotion and advertising, in connection with the Sweepstakes in any media (including without limitation, the Internet, television or offline promotions), each winner’s name, voice, likeness, and entry submission, and/or any portion thereof, each extending throughout the universe and in perpetuity without further compensation, credit or right of review or approval, except where prohibited by law.

8. Disclaimer: Sponsor is not responsible for mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, and any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in or downloading any information necessary to participate in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel the Sweepstakes if it becomes technically corrupted.

9. Taxes: All taxes, including federal, state, and local taxes, are the sole responsibility of the winner. Any person winning over $600.00 in total prizes will receive a 1099 form from Sponsor at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form should be filed with the IRS. Winner must provide Sponsor with valid identification, and a valid taxpayer identification number or Social Security number for total prizes valued at $600.00 or more, before any prize will be awarded.

10. Conditions: Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion hereof, or to disqualify any individual implicated in any of the following actions, if: (a) infection by computer virus, bugs, interruption in wireless calling devices or wireless service, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes which, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, (b) the Sweepstakes or any website associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper processing of entries per these Rules, (c) the Sweepstakes becomes corrupted due to wireless calling service interruption for any reason, or (d) the Sweepstakes is otherwise not capable of running as planned. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, it will conduct a random drawing to award the remaining prizes using all eligible, non-suspect, non-winning entries received as of the termination date. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the Sweepstakes By entering, entrants represent that they are eligible and agree to be bound by and comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of any judges. Any entrant who attempts to tamper with this Sweepstakes in any way or use fraudulent means to participate in and/or win the Sweepstakes will be disqualified. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant at any time, for any reason, including, without limitation, language, activities or behavior deemed inappropriate. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Sponsor and its advertising and promotion agencies are not responsible for cancellations, postponements, or delays. Other than the prize received by the winner, no entrant will be entitled to receive any wages, benefits, fees or other compensation whatsoever as a result of participating in the Sweepstakes. Sponsor will have the sole discretion to administer the Sweepstakes and interpret and apply the Official Rules.

11. Release/Hold Harmless: By participating, entrants agree: (a) to release, discharge, and hold harmless Sponsor, any co-sponsor, prize provider, and their respective affiliates, parents, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and all of their officers, directors, employees, representatives, and agents (the “Released Parties”) from all liability, injuries, losses or damages of any kind to persons, including but not limited to death, invasion of privacy ( under appropriation, intrusion, public disclosure of private facts, false light in the public eye or other legal theory), defamation, slander, libel, violation of right of publicity, infringement of trademark, copyright, or other intellectual property rights, or property damage resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of a prize, (including any travel or activity related thereto), or from participation in and/or entry into or creation of an entry for the Sweepstakes and/or the broadcast or exploitation or use of entry or any other Sweepstakes-related activity; and (b) that the Released Parties have neither made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guaranty, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to any prize.

12. Limitation of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible or liable for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information or other errors in the printing, offering or administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize, (b) any error, omission, interruption, defect or delay in operation or transmission at any website, or wireless calling service, interrupted or unavailable network, server or other conditions, (c) failure of any entry to be received by Sponsor due to technical problems, telephone service problems, human error, or wireless calling service, (d) mechanical, technical, computer, hardware or software errors, malfunctions, or failures of any kind, including failed, incomplete, garbled, or delayed transmission of entries, traffic congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, electrical outages on telephone lines, on the Internet, at any website or application or lost or unavailable network connections or natural disasters or acts of God or man, which may limit an entrant’s ability to participate in the Sweepstakes, (e) communication line, hardware and/or software failures, malfunction of phones (including wireless phones/handsets), phone lines, other communications malfunctions, unavailable network connections, cellular equipment towers, telephone systems or wireless service, (f) damage to any computer (software or hardware) resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes, or damage to mobile phone or other PDA device, (g) theft or destruction of, tampering with, unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries and/or entry information, (h) entries that are late, lost, stolen, damaged, illegible, and/or unintelligible (or any combination thereof), (i) any change of email address, mailing address, telephone number and/or any other contact information provided by entrant, or (j) any delays, misdelivery, loss, or failure in the delivery of any item sent by mail, courier, express, electronic transmission, or other delivery method. Any expenses incurred by the entrant during the entry process are the sole responsibility of each entrant and the Sponsor will not issue reimbursement for any expenses. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

13. Disputes: By entering the Sweepstakes, entrants agree that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys’ fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, attorneys’ fees, or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses. Missouri law will govern this Sweepstakes, without regard to Missouri’s choice of law rules. The federal and state courts located in Missouri will be the exclusive forum for any dispute regarding any Official Rule or activity associated with the Sweepstakes.

14. Official Rules: To request a copy of the Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to FOX 2, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, by February 2, 2017. Written copies of these Rules are also available during normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CST at KTVI’s business offices or online at http://www.FOX2now.com.

15. Name of Winner: For the name of the prize winner, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to, FOX 2, located at 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146, or appear in person at that location between normal business hours 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT after February 3, 2017. Requests for winner’s name must be received by February 28, 2017.

Sponsor: KTVI, LLC, 2250 Ball Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146.