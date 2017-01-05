Relieving stress with flotation therapy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) – Flotation therapy is the process of lying in an isolation tank filled with 120 gallons of warm water and about 900 pounds of pharmaceutical grade Epsom salt.

Chris Garlich, owner of Presence Float Center in Town and Country, says soaking in Epsom salt may ease muscle aches and joint pain. He calls it a holistic approach to pain management.

"That is foreign to a lot of people," Garlich said. "Introducing that perspective to people is one of the greatest rewards we get by being in this space."

Floaters enter individual rooms with showers and tanks. Guests will rinse off in the private showers, step in the float tank, shut the lid, and lie back. The Epsom salts will make the body feel buoyant in the water.

The flotation tanks block outside light and noise. Studies suggest one hour of float therapy is equivalent to four hours of deep sleep. For Garlich, floating regularly has had physical and mental benefits.

"I can tell you, I am very familiar with anxiety, and this is a very natural way to relieve that anxiety," he said.

According to Garlich, sanitation is a priority at Presence Float Center. The water is thoroughly filtered and sanitized between each float.

Garlich says the industry-wide recommendation is to float at least three times to feel the full benefits. After that, he encourages people to float once a week.

Floats cost about as much as a massage and last 60 minutes. Allow extra time before and after for changing and showering.

Presence Float Center opened in Town and Country (233 Lamp & Lantern Village) in December.