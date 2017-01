Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The original Harlem Globetrotters have launched their new tour. The group will be at the Scottrade Center tomorrow and Saturday.

Zeus McClurkin and Hoops Green stop by FOX 2 to preview their show.

Harlem Globetrotters 2017 World Tour

Friday, January 6th at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 7th at 3 p.m.

Scottrade Center

Tickets start at $25.50

For more information visit: ScottradeCenter.com

By Mia Kweskin