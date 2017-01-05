SSM Health Medical Minute: Are prostate cancer screenings necessary?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – In 2012, the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force’s recommendation against the PSA test is controversial. The government position against PSA testing is that most prostate cancers grow so slowly that they would never cause harm if left undetected and that results can lead to unnecessary treatment and serious side effects.

But Dr. John Bedwinek, a radiation oncologist at SSM Health Cancer Care, says prostate cancer screenings is still critical for men over 50. The reason for doing screening is to catch the 25 to 30 percent of the prostate cancers that are clinically significant and will go to the bone and kill people.

SSM Cancer Care recommends that you have a discussion with your primary care physician regarding the benefits and limitations of early detection testing for prostate cancers. Based on your personal history and your level of risk for developing this cancer, you and your physician can decide what the best option for you will be.

