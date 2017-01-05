× St. Louis man sentenced for drug crime that resulted in killing

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a drug-related crime that resulted in a fatal shooting.

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced 29-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. in a case that is part of a coordinated effort between St. Louis city and federal authorities toward a goal of reducing violent crime.

Michael Hayes was killed in December 2010. Federal prosecutors say Wallace and another man burglarized Hayes’ home as part of a marijuana conspiracy. Hayes returned home during the crime and Wallace shot him.

Police Chief Sam Dotson began taking more cases to federal authorities in 2015, citing increasing cases of violent crime in St. Louis.