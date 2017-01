Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- If you've been snooping around your spouse's email, you could be breaking the law.

In today's STL Moms segment, Jonathan Marks from The Marks Law Firm explains how snooping around your spouse's email could result in a felony when it comes to divorces.

By Mia Kweskin