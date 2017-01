× Student grazed by bullet, tells teachers at Grand Center

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police and EMS were called to the Grand Center Arts Academy Thursday after a student reported he’d been grazed by a bullet.

According to Leah Freeman, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, investigators suspect the shooting happened off-campus on Arco Avenue.

Police also believe the shooting did not occur on Thursday.

The investigation remains ongoing.