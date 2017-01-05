× Tiger Woods ramps up 2017 schedule

He has made his comeback, now Tiger Woods is ramping up his schedule for 2017.

The 41-year-old will begin his year at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in California between January 26 and 29.

He has also committed to the Honda Classic in Florida from February 23 to 26, on top of the Genesis Open (February 16 to 19) in California, which he announced in December.

The former world No. 1 has won at Torrey Pines a record eight times in his career, including the last of his 14 major titles when he clinched the US Open at the La Jolla course in 2008.

Woods returned from 15 months out because of injury in December, when he finished third last but led the field in birdies in his foundation’s 18-man invitational Hero World Challenge event.

“I would like in my heart of hearts to play a full schedule next year,” Woods said after the Hero World Challenge.

“This (season) is going to be a bit different because, quite frankly, I haven’t done it in a while, so we’re going to be smart about it.”

The year’s first major, the Masters, begins on April 6 at Augusta.

Woods has won 79 PGA Tour events, second only to Sam Snead’s record of 83. His last victory came in August 2013.

By Rob Hodgetts