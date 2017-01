Where Hitch got his Hat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember the sleek Fedora hat that Blues head coach Ken Hitchcock wore at the recent Winter Classic game at Busch Stadium? Hitchcock rocked that blue Stetson on the Blues bench during last Monday's outdoor win over the Blackhawks. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate found out where Hitch bought the fancy hat. The Blues coach purchased his hat last week at the Levine Hat Company in downtown St. Louis on Washington Avenue. The store tells us they have sold hats to other celebs including Shaquille O'Neal, the Rolling Stones and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.