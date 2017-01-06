× 2 men sought in connection with Webb City bank robbery

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP)- Authorities say two masked men have robbed a southwest Missouri bank branch.

The Joplin Globe reports that the robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at a Commerce Bank branch in Webb City. Police said in a news release that the robbers may have fled in a silver or tan sedan after displaying handguns and demanding money. Officers were unable to locate either the suspects or a suspect vehicle.

Police say both men were armed with small, silver revolvers.

The FBI is assisting Webb City police in the investigation of the robbery. Anyone with information is urged to call police.