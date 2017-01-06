Busch Stadium preps for final ice hockey game, the One Nation Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Busch Stadium is still on ice. The rink from Winter Classic is still set up and hockey is still being played inside the stadium. Instead of the Blues against the Blackhawks, MICDS took on John Burroughs Friday evening.

During that game, no one was worried if it would be too warm to play hockey outside. The ice was frozen solid and getting a few more uses before the inside of Busch Stadium returns to a baseball diamond.

The two high school teams get a chance to play like the pros while their classmates cheered them on from the seats in Busch.

They aren't they only ones getting use out of the rink.

On Sunday, the Blues are hosting the One Nation Classic. Starting at 11 a.m. Blues players will participate in a skills competition.

At 1 p.m., celebrities such as Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, and Jim Edmonds will play a pick up game. At 2:15 P.M. the competition heats up for a game between local firefighters and police officers. Tickets for the One Nation Classic are available at the Busch Stadium box office for $10.