Dave Murray’s Latest weather disco…The weekend…January 7-8, 2017
.
High pressure from the north country in total control for the entire weekend…all about cold for Saturday…but slightly better…upper 20’s…quiet and cold Saturday night…then Sunday the high will slide to the east and the southerly flow returns…but the air to the south…all the way to the Gulf…is cold…so sunny, dry and cold on Sunday.
…then the pattern flips again…the southwest flow opens up early next week…increasing clouds Monday…with rain…all rain Monday night, Tuesday and Tuesday night…low 40’s on Monday…50’s on Tuesday…this could end late Tuesday night and early Wednesday as some sloppy wet snow…very limited….no deep cold for all of next week