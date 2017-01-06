Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman last seen Thursday night leaving her job at a Rock Hill fast food restaurant.

According to police, March’e White left the McDonald’s in the 9800 block of Manchester Road around 8 p.m. and got into a black Dodge Magnum.

White’s family said she sent them a text message later that night asking for help. The family said White has a prosthetic leg and an ongoing medical condition.

Police described White as an 18-year-old African-American female, standing 5’5” tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, with a “Neko” tattoo on her right wrist, and a heart tattoo on her right shoulder. She was last seen wearing a McDonald’s red button-up shirt, black pants, white shoes, and a purple coat.

Anyone seeing White or the vehicle in question is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency by dialing 911, or by calling the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8220.