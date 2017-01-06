Girl Scouts celebrate 100th year of selling cookies

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Girl Scout cookie season starts tomorrow!

The Girl Scouts are celebrating their 100th year of selling cookies. To commemorate the occasion, they’re introducing the new s’mores cookie, a graham cracker cookie with marshmallow filling and a chocolate layer.

Aurrice Duke-Rollings from Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri and Laura Adams, ambassador for Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri challenge FOX 2’s Kim Hudson to a Girl Scout cookie taste test.

Girl Scout Cookie Go-Day is tomorrow!

For more information: GirlScoutsEM.org/CookieForm

By Mia Kweskin