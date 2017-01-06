Home gutted by fire in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO (KTVI)- A Richmond Heights home is gutted after a fire this morning. Fortunately the couple who lived there wasn`t home at the time and are okay.

Crews received the call for the fire on Warner near Big Bend about 7:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already pouring from the house. A neighbor tells us a man and his girlfriend in their 60`s lived in the home.

They were around the corner at another relative`s home when the fire started.

That same neighbor noticed smoke at the house and called 911. She then went and found the couple who lived there to tell them what was happening.

Crews from five different departments responded battling not only the fire but also the bitter cold. A cause for the fire is still under investigation but authorities say nothing was immediately suspicious.

The Richmond Heights fire chief says the home is a total loss.