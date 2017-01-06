Introduce peanuts to children at earlier age, new guidelines say

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Just when you think you have a routine down for protecting your children from peanut allergies, the guidelines have changed.

While previous guidelines told parents to withhold peanut butter from children at high risk for allergies until they were three years old, new guidelines encourage the introduction of peanuts at a much earlier age. The new guidelines say parents should introduce diluted peanut butter or peanut protein to children when they are 4-6 months old.

According to Dr. Laura Esswein, a pediatric and adult allergist at Mercy Clinic Asthma and Allergy, the new guidelines aim to prevent children from developing antibodies against peanuts.

By Mia Kweskin