Judge: Michael Brown's parents must release documents

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A federal judge has ordered Michael Brown’s parents to turn over his education records and certain medical documents as part of their wrongful-death lawsuit over the unarmed, black 18-year-old’s fatal 2014 police shooting in Ferguson, Missouri.

U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber’s order Wednesday also requires Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden to turn over to defense attorneys their own medical records for the five years preceding Brown’s death.

Brown’s parents argue they sustained permanent injuries, including mental anguish, over his death. But Webber concluded their medical records are needed by the city of Ferguson, the white officer who shot Brown and has since resigned, and that officer’s former chief in calculating any damages.

Brown’s parents have argued that requests for such documents about their late son and themselves are harassing and invasive.