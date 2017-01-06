Lawmaker removes Capitol Hill art with pig in police uniform

WASHINGTON (AP)- A California lawmaker has removed a painting that showed a pig in a police uniform, one of hundreds of artworks on display at the Capitol and sponsored by a member of Congress.

Joe Kasper, a spokesman for Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, says the lawmaker unscrewed the artwork from the display and returned it to the office of Missouri Democratic Rep. William Lacy Clay.

Kasper says “there’s nothing appropriate” about the artwork.

A spokesman for Clay says the congressman was unavailable for comment.

The hallway is filled with paintings and other artwork done by students who enter them in the annual Congressional Art Competition.

The painting showed police aiming guns at African American protesters with signs saying “history” and “stop kill.”