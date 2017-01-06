× Lawyers for Pamela Hupp may seek change of venue

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP)- Lawyers for a suburban St. Louis woman accused of killing a man in an effort to shift attention away from herself in another killing may seek a change of venue.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for Pamela Hupp are weighing requesting to move her murder trial away from St. Charles County.

Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says he would oppose a change of venue.

Hupp is accused of taking 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger to her home and fatally shooting him in August. Prosecutors say she planted evidence to make it appear Gumpenberger was trying to kidnap her and recover $150,000 in insurance money she received after the murder of a friend, Betsy Faria, in 2011.

Russell Faria was convicted of killing his wife but was acquitted in a retrial.