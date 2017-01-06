MoDOT worker accused of driving truck drunk and causing crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A MoDOT driver is under arrest after being accused of driving drunk and causing a multi-vehicle crash. The worker was in his MoDot truck when the accident happened.

Mark Simon, 41, of Wentzville was issued a summons. He has been charged with allegedly driving while intoxicated.

Investigators say it all unfolded Thursday at around 10pm near the intersection of Schroder Creek and West Pierce in front of the Wentzville School District Headquarters. Police say Simon was in his work truck when he was involved in a crash with three other vehicles. That led police to take him into custody, as he appeared under the influence.

MoDOT released this statement about the incident, "This is a serious matter, but it is a confidential personnel matter that we can not discuss. It is our policy not to publicly discuss personnel issues. We are working with law enforcement on this matter."

Police say there are no injuries to report and the investigation is ongoing.