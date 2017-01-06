National search party called in for missing Berkeley woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) – Monica Sykes has been missing since October. In over two months, there have been no real leads as to where she is or why she disappeared. So now, Berkeley police have called in a national search and recovery team.

On the morning of October 28, 25-year-old Monica Sykes walked out of her house and hasn’t been seen since. Her six-year-old nephew said he saw Sykes get into a white car. A home alarm verifies that she opened the door just after 7 a.m., but that's all investigators know.

Texas EquuSearch, based out of Cincinnati, has come to St. Louis to help. The organization has also worked several national cases, including the search for Caylee Anthony, daughter of Casey Anthony.

“I was called in by Berkeley police. That’s why we are here; to conduct searches while they do the investigation,” said David Radar, Texas EquuSearch.

Sykes is 4'11” and weighs 100 pounds. Her sister said she left the home without her purse and adds that she would never leave for good on her own. The family hopes this search team can find her.

“We've got some of the best resources, we will offer whatever resources possible,” Radar said.

Several friends, family members, and volunteers have searched Berkeley, Ferguson, and Kinloch. They can also join the new search by contacting Texas EquuSearch on Facebook.

“We're planning on starting a search Saturday the 14th, we will take Sunday also,” Radar said.

The command center for next Saturday and Sunday will be the Berkeley Civic Center, located at 6120 Madison, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.