× Nixon sets election date to fill vacant Missouri House seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A special election for a vacant central Missouri House seat that covers a portion of Columbia and Ashland is set for Aug. 8.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon announced the election date during one of his final days in office on Friday.

On Monday, he’ll be replaced by Republican Gov.-elect Eric Greitens.

The vacant House seat was held by Republican Rep. Caleb Jones of Columbia. He’s leaving the House to work as Greitens’ deputy chief of staff.