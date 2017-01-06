Passengers Describe Landing in St. Louis from Fort Lauderdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The panic in Fort Lauderdale has passengers arriving at Lambert from Florida speaking about their experiences.

When St. Louis airport officials learned of the tragedy in Florida they quickly put on extra police patrols in the terminal, including the canine unit, even though they knew of no threats here in St. Louis. People on the flight from Fort Lauderdale say that when they turned on their cell phones after landing most passenger's phones started ringing with texts from loved ones and friends checking on them to see if they were safe.

Officials at Lambert tweeted, "We stand with you in grief Fort Lauderdale on this very sad day."