Red Cross reports emergency shortage of blood, platelets

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- This morning, the Red Cross reports another emergency shortage of blood and platelets.

According to Dr. Rhonda Cooke, Blood Bank medical director at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, one patient can deplete a blood bank’s entire supply. There is a constant need for blood especially for chemotherapy, heart surgery and trauma patients.

Dr. Cooke and Joe Zydlo, external communications manager for the American Red Cross, Blood Services – Missouri-Illinois Region discuss the emergency shortage and blood donations.

One donation could save up to three lives.

• Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

• The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.

By Mia Kweskin