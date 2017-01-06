Multiple people shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport; one in custody

Fort Lauderdale, FL - At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.
Hundreds of people are standing on the tarmac of the airport at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident.
Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.
Multiple reports on social media -- including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.
A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.
According to eyewitness, this photo shows area where FLL suspect was arrested.