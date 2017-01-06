Multiple people shot at Fort Lauderdale Airport; one in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fort Lauderdale, FL - At least nine people were injured in a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, a US official familiar with the incident said. The shooter is in custody, according to the official.

Hundreds of people are standing on the tarmac of the airport at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated on Friday after a security incident.

Airport officials said on Twitter that there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Multiple reports on social media -- including tweets from former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer, indicated shots had been fired. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

According to eyewitness, this photo shows area where FLL suspect was arrested.

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

BREAKING: Multiple people shot at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport, local law enforcement sources tell @NBCNightlyNews - @KerryNBC — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) January 6, 2017

NBC News: A shooter is in custody following an incident at Fort Lauderdale airport. 6-9 possible injuries reported. w/ @KerryNBC — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) January 6, 2017