St. Louis’ first African American Circuit Attorney to take oath of office Friday

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - This will be an historic night as Kimberly Gardner, takes the oath of office as St. Louis Circuit Attorney, the first African-American to hold the position of city's top prosecutor.

Gardner is a two-term state representative and a former prosecutor in the Circuit Attorney's Office under Jennifer Joyce, who decided against running for re-election after holding the post for 16 years.

Gardner worked in the property crimes unit from 2005-2010. Her top priorities as the city's top prosecutor will be fighting crime and turning around the trust gap between the public and criminal justice system.

Part of that means increasing diversity among the prosecutors in this office. More than 85% of whom now are white. She says it also means new procedures for independent investigations of police involved shootings and better outreach to witnesses and victims, especially of violent crimes.

"We have to build trust. It's not just in police officer shootings. I think we have to look at how we address those issues but also in how we make people feel comfortable to be a part of the process, be a part of the system, so we can hold the most violent people accountable," said circuit attorney-elect Kimberly Gardner. "We have to pursue justice for everyone, even the defendant inside the courtroom. So I think it's our job to educate the community and to build a positive light that law enforcement needs to come together."

Gardner will be sworn in Friday at 6:30 p.m. in a public ceremony at the Old Courthouse.