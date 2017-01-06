× St. Louis police searching for Imo’s Pizza robber

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Police need your help in identifying a suspect that robbed an Imo’s pizza restaurant downtown. A surveillance photo shows the suspect who has a goatee, and was wearing dark clothing and an orange skull cap.

This happened Monday night around 10:30pm on Washington avenue and 19th street. Police say the armed suspect handed a bag to a worker demanding it be filled with cash. The suspect took the bag and got into a white Nissan Murano.

Please call CrimeStoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) or visit: http://stlrcs.org/