Star Wars light sabers visit the Science Center

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- They came from a galaxy far, far away, but now, they’re on display at the Saint Louis Science Center!

Tonight’s First Friday: Star Wars event at the Saint Louis Science Center features the light sabers used in the Star Wars prequel movies.

FOX 2’s Lisa Hart talks with collector Troika Brodsky about the light sabers that were once in the hands of Ewan McGregor, Liam Neesen and Samuel L. Jackson. He also shows off a Stormtrooper blaster used in the original 1977 film.

Jenny Heim, director of strategic projects at the Saint Louis Science Center, talks about tonight’s Star Wars themed event.

First Friday: Star Wars

Friday, Jan. 6

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saint Louis Science Center