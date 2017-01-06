Stem cell ‘band aid’ treatment can repair meniscus injuries

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A new band aid treats more than just a scraped knee.

Dr. Rick Lehman, orthopedic surgeon, discusses a new stem cell treatment that repairs the meniscus in the knee. The procedure involves harvesting stem cells taken from a patient`s bone marrow that are grown for two weeks and then surgically implanted.

The new treatment option would reduce the likelihood of onset osteoarthritis after a meniscus injury.

By Mia Kweskin